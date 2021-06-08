Paris Saint-Germain are already manoeuvring themselves to bring Zinedine Zidane to Paris.

Zidane’s resignation from Real Madrid has transformed the attitude of PSG directors regarding their coach Mauricio Pochettino.

While not ushering the Argentine out the exit door, Pochettino won’t find as much protest now should Tottenham firm up plans to take him back to London.

Le 10 Sport says the reason behind the change in stance is Zidane’s availability.





A move for Zizou is already being discussed in Qatar, where PSG’s owners are planning for the new season, and initial contact is being considered.

Indeed, PSG can count on a strong ally in Alain Migliaccio, Zidane’s long time agent and confidant. Migliaccio has made it clear to Zizou that a move to PSG would be positive and tried to convince him about making the switch a year ago.