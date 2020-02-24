PSG manager Thomas Tuchel has leapt to the defence of Neymar after his sending-off in the 4-3 win against Bordeaux on Sunday, insisting the Brazilian’s reaction was simply ‘human’.
The Brazilian was given his marching orders for a second yellow card in second-half stoppage-time for a late tackle on Yacine Adli at the Parc des Princes.
Even though it did not effect the end-result, Neymar will now miss next Saturday’s Ligue 1 clash against Dijon but Tuchel did not overreact to the dismissal of his star man.
‘We have to talk about the whole situation,’ Tuchel told reporters at his post-match press conference.
‘He is nervous and he reacts. It is human. He must not, but it is human. And the Bordeaux player does not even get a yellow card.’
Tuchel seemed to imply that he thought Neymar was fouled in the build-up, hence the reaction of the 28-year-old.
Nevertheless, the Ligue 1 champions secured three points in an eventful game to stretch their lead at the top-of-the-table to 13 points over second-placed Marseille.
Marquinhos scored a goal either side of half-time while forwards Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe also got on the scoresheet.
‘On the one hand we are really very strong offensively, but on the other we concede a lot of goals,’ Tuchel told French outlet Canal+.
‘As defenders we really have to think about what we can do best. In this match it was mainly on set-pieces. We really have to work better collectively.’