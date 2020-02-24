Thomas Tuchel hopes his Paris Saint-Germain outfit can break their last 16 curses in the Champions League when they face his former club Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel has leapt to the defence of Neymar after his sending-off in the 4-3 win against Bordeaux on Sunday, insisting the Brazilian’s reaction was simply ‘human’.

The Brazilian was given his marching orders for a second yellow card in second-half stoppage-time for a late tackle on Yacine Adli at the Parc des Princes.

Even though it did not effect the end-result, Neymar will now miss next Saturday’s Ligue 1 clash against Dijon but Tuchel did not overreact to the dismissal of his star man.

‘We have to talk about the whole situation,’ Tuchel told reporters at his post-match press conference.

‘He is nervous and he reacts. It is human. He must not, but it is human. And the Bordeaux player does not even get a yellow card.’


Tuchel seemed to imply that he thought Neymar was fouled in the build-up, hence the reaction of the 28-year-old.

Nevertheless, the Ligue 1 champions secured three points in an eventful game to stretch their lead at the top-of-the-table to 13 points over second-placed Marseille.

Marquinhos scored a goal either side of half-time while forwards Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe also got on the scoresheet.

‘On the one hand we are really very strong offensively, but on the other we concede a lot of goals,’ Tuchel told French outlet Canal+.

‘As defenders we really have to think about what we can do best. In this match it was mainly on set-pieces. We really have to work better collectively.’

