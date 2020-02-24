<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





PSG manager Thomas Tuchel has leapt to the defence of Neymar after his sending-off in the 4-3 win against Bordeaux on Sunday, insisting the Brazilian’s reaction was simply ‘human’.

The Brazilian was given his marching orders for a second yellow card in second-half stoppage-time for a late tackle on Yacine Adli at the Parc des Princes.

Even though it did not effect the end-result, Neymar will now miss next Saturday’s Ligue 1 clash against Dijon but Tuchel did not overreact to the dismissal of his star man.

‘We have to talk about the whole situation,’ Tuchel told reporters at his post-match press conference.

‘He is nervous and he reacts. It is human. He must not, but it is human. And the Bordeaux player does not even get a yellow card.’





Tuchel seemed to imply that he thought Neymar was fouled in the build-up, hence the reaction of the 28-year-old.

Nevertheless, the Ligue 1 champions secured three points in an eventful game to stretch their lead at the top-of-the-table to 13 points over second-placed Marseille.

Marquinhos scored a goal either side of half-time while forwards Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe also got on the scoresheet.

‘On the one hand we are really very strong offensively, but on the other we concede a lot of goals,’ Tuchel told French outlet Canal+.

‘As defenders we really have to think about what we can do best. In this match it was mainly on set-pieces. We really have to work better collectively.’