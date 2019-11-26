<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paris Saint-German manager Thomas Tuchel has aimed a sly dig at Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane for a public show of admiration for Kylian Mbappe.

Zidane speaking ahead of the clash between Real Madrid and PSG, he made mention to his ‘love for Mbappe’ in his press conference something that Tuchel is not comfortable with.

In Tuchel’s press conference he was angry with Zidane’s remarks, ‘Sometimes the players you love the most are the ones you cannot have,’ he said on Monday.

‘But unfortunately for Zidane, he is our player, although I’m sure he has a lot of players who he loves in his team.

‘I don’t know how much Zidane loves Mbappe but he is our most important player and we are very happy that he belongs to us.’

Mbappe moved to the French capital from Monaco in 2017, for an eventual fee totaling £166m.

The 20-year-old World Cup winner, who is now valued at £324m, has scored nine goals in 12 appearances in all competitions this season for PSG.

The Ligue 1 champions are increasingly wary of bids from European rivals for the in-demand striker, with Madrid’s desire to land Mbappe no secret.

‘I’m already in love with Mbappe,’ said Zidane, not holding back on praise.

‘I’ve known Mbappe for a long time, he came to do a test,’ Zidane added, referencing a time the forward came to Madrid as a youth player.

He is likely to feature from the start on Tuesday – PSG are currently on 12 points in Group A, and having already qualified for the knockout stages can be assured of first place with a draw in Madrid.