Paris Saint-Germain will not let Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Marquinhos or any of their players travel to Tokyo for the Olympic Games this summer, sources have told ESPN.

Mbappe, Neymar and Marquinhos have expressed a desire to play in the football tournament in Japan for France and for Brazil but the Parisian club have delivered a No you can’t to the request.

PSG argue that following the trio’s involvement at Euro 2020 and the Copa America in Brazil, they will need rest before having a short preseason. Playing at the Olympics (which Neymar and Marquinhos did in 2016) would mean no holidays or preseason.





The Olympic tournament will be held between July 21 and Aug. 7 and is not an official FIFA competition which means clubs are not obliged to let their players go

The new Ligue 1 season starts on Aug. 6 with the Trophee des Champions between French champions Lille and Coupe de France holders PSG played on Aug. 1 in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Julian Draxler and Thilo Kehrer also will not be allowed to join Germany either if called up. That may change should any of the countries face early elimination from the relevant international tournaments.

Other French clubs AS Monaco and Rennes have also told some of their players to forget about the embattled Olympics that has been has been harassed by the Covid-19 worries leading for cancellation in some quarters.