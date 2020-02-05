<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Paris Saint Germain attacker Angel Di Maria has picked the best player he ever played with.

Di Maria has snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player he played with, he also overlooked the likes of Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in choosing his best teammate.

The former Real Madrid attacker is of the view that Barcelona captain Lionel Messi is the best player he stepped the pitch with.





Di María: “It was a dream to play with Rooney, Ibrahimović, Ronaldo, and Messi. They were players that I used on the PlayStation and I would never have imagined I’d get to play with them. But Leo is the best of the four.”

Di Maria has not played with Messi at the club level but has played on numerous occasions with the Argentina national team.

Both players won the Beijing 2008 Olympic in China and won a silver in the World Cup and also claimed two silver medals at Copa America where they lost two finals against Chile.