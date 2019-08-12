<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

It’s looking very obvious that Neymar will be heading back to Spain this summer, the question that remains is will he land with Real Madrid, or will he have a homecoming at Barcelona.

According to the latest report by Marca, PSG is willing to accept an offer by Barcelona that includes Philippe Coutinho at the centerpiece.

While a straight-up Coutinho for Neymar trade is not what PSG is looking for, the defending Ligue1 champions hope to receive a package deal that will include Coutinho as well as cash to off-set the record-breaking fee of €222m the French side paid Barcelona two years ago for the services of the number 10.

Should the swap of Brazilian internationals go through, it would raise questions about Luis Suarez at Camp Nou since the Catalans signed Antoine Griezmann this summer, and will likely pair their recent signing with Neymar and Lionel Messi up front.

Neymar missed PSG’s Ligue 1 opener against Nimes due to injury, and it looks unlikely to play for the club again, as the saga could be coming to an end in the coming weeks.