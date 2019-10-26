<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The postponed El Clasico clash of Barcelona and real Madrid may suffer another postponement.

The match which was postponed to December 18 following a spate of political protest in Barcelona by the Catalans is under a new threat.

According to Spanish publication, Tribuna, the platform ‘Tsunami Democratic’ have announced new dates for the protests against political repression following the imprisonment of Catalan leaders last week for their participation in the Catalonia independence movement in 2017.

With new El Clasico cate announced this week, the protesters choose it too as one of the days for political action. Alongside the date ‘Tsunami Democratic’ added a comment ‘We’re playing at home’ so it would be clear that the choice isn’t a random one.

Meanwhile, according to Catalan news outlet Ara, La Liga president threatened to set the kick-off for 13:00 CET – to comply with the Asian market – so Blaugranas and Los Blancos would agree to his demand to change the date again.

Moreover, initially, Tebas even demanded the game to take place away from the Camp Nou but neither of the two clubs would agree to that. In the end, La Liga boss reminded both clubs they have the power to agree on a date. And if it comes around him, from the Competition Committee, the kick-off will be decided in La Liga office.

The president reportedly wants the game to be moved to Saturday, December 7 in order to maximize the revenue. Espanyol are in favour of this decision, as it would allow them to rest before facing CSKA Moscow in the Europa League. Mallorca don’t oppose the decision either. But both Barca and Madrid insist o December 18.

As a reminder, the game was initially meant to be played on 26 October, however, it was rescheduled due to security concerns in Catalonia. Both Barcelona and Real Madrid released their official statements where they named December 18 as their preferred date for El Clasico.

La Liga then protested the decision as they were afraid of losing part of the revenue due to the game being held on Wednesday, alongside Copa del Rey clashes.