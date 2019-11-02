<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

MFM assistant coach, Yemi Olanrewaju, has stated the Olukoya Boys will put in their very best this season to improve on their previous performances in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The young coach said MFM have been training hard ahead of their season-opener this weekend away to Heartland as they want to prove they are still a formidable side regardless of recent changes at the club.

He, however, warned against grand expectations from a developing team trying to find its feet under a new technical crew.

“As a club, we are not promising anything, but we are going to work hard to make management and fans proud of the team,” coach Olarenwaju said in an interview.

“It has not been easy losing so many players before a new campaign but we have been able to recruit raw talent who we believe should take the club to the promised land.’

Coach Olarenwaju solicited for more support from the home fans; adding that they will also work towards garnering more points on the road than they did in past seasons.

“We are trying to get points as much as possible especially in away games while not dropping any at home,” he added.

“We have a very young team and the players are eager to give their all and make names for themselves in the new season.”

MFM finished fourth in Group A of the 2018/19 abridged league season, missing out in the playoff to eventual champions, Enyimba by just a point.

The Olukoya Boys were occupying 11th position in the penultimate season that came to an end abruptly after Week 24.

They had earlier played on the continent during the 2016/17 league season when they finished second behind Plateau United.