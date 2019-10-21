<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, will today inaugurate a committee to review the participation of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

According to a press release from the ministry, the measure is partly to forestall a reoccurrence of the challenges that resulted in a poor showing for Team Nigeria athletes at the tournament.

The inauguration, which is scheduled to hold by 2pm at the Media Centre Package ‘A’, MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja, will set the terms of reference for the Committee, chiefly amongst which will be to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the unimpressive performance of Team Nigeria at Doha.

The committee is to also find the cause of the general disaffection amongst the athletes. It would be recalled that the minister directed the recall of Sunday Adeleye, Technical Director of Athletics Federation of Nigeria from the World Athletics Championships on the heels of avoidable massive and unacceptable technical and administrative lapses that embarrassed the nation.