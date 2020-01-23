<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Seasoned football technocrat, Prince Eleazar Onyewuchi Ogbonna, has called on the new Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma to assemble a formidable cabinet including a good sports administrator to steer the ship of governance of the state.

Ogbonna, who described sports as a big industry which had suffered neglect, emphasized the need to entrust the rebuilding of the sector to experienced persons with passion for sports and commitment to quality governance.

He said: “we need to restore Imo State to its envious top position in the country. Imo has abundant sports talents. It good to note that Governor Uzodinma has passion for sports and as a successful businessman, who also understands the socio-economic importance of sports in the development of the state, he would change the narrative about our sports.





“It is unfortunate that Imo State suddenly became a poaching ground for other states because past regimes did not manage our sports well. We can rebuild it and reclaim our pride of place in the country.

All we need to do is have the right person in charge of the department.

“I have dedicated greater part of my life to sport. If I am given the opportunity by governor Uzodinma to administer the sector, I will transform every facet of the sector. I have a template for sports development that would yield results in the shortest possible time.”