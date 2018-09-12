Hapoel Beer Sheva midfielder, John Ogu, is delighted to have captained the Super Eagles in Tuesday’s exhibition game against Liberia that had President, George Weah feature for 79 minutes in the encounter

Liberian President George Weah has rewarded the Super Eagles with a cash gift of $2,000-a-man for honouring his invitation for a friendly game to retire his No 14 jersey.

It was gathered that 1995 World Footballer of the Year Weah was delighted that Nigeria presented a strong side including several last players from the recent World Cup in Russia for night’s game.

“We were paid $2,000 each by the President of Liberia,” one of the players at the game said.

Weah, 51, now many kilogrammes overweight and far from fit, played for 79 minutes in a game the Eagles won 2-1.

In his playing days, the big striker featured for some of Europe’s best teams – PSG, Monaco, AC Milan and Chelsea.

