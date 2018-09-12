Liberian President George Weah has rewarded the Super Eagles with a cash gift of $2,000-a-man for honouring his invitation for a friendly game to retire his No 14 jersey.

It was gathered that 1995 World Footballer of the Year Weah was delighted that Nigeria presented a strong side including several last players from the recent World Cup in Russia for night’s game.

“We were paid $2,000 each by the President of Liberia,” one of the players at the game said.

Weah, 51, now many kilogrammes overweight and far from fit, played for 79 minutes in a game the Eagles won 2-1.

In his playing days, the big striker featured for some of Europe’s best teams – PSG, Monaco, AC Milan and Chelsea.