A former President of the United States, Bill Clinton, has felicitated the United States national women’s team for winning the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The defending champions retained the women’s World Cup on Sunday as a Megan Rapinoe penalty and a superb Rose Lavelle strike gave the holders a 2-0 victory over a battling Netherlands side in Lyon.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle @BillClinton on Sunday, the two-term governor and president tweeted: