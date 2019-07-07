LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: Carli Lloyd of the USA lifts the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy following her team's victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

A former President of the United States, Bill Clinton, has felicitated the United States national women’s team for winning the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The defending champions retained the women’s World Cup on Sunday as a Megan Rapinoe penalty and a superb Rose Lavelle strike gave the holders a 2-0 victory over a battling Netherlands side in Lyon.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle @BillClinton on Sunday, the two-term governor and president tweeted:

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories