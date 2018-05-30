President Muhammadu Buhari has challenges Nigeria’s national football team, the Super Eagles to make the country proud at the forthcoming World Cup.

The President who stated this on Wednesday while bidding farewell to the team said they should proceed to the competition with the awareness that they are carrying the emotions of over 180million Nigerians.

The team was officially presented to President Buhari by the minister of Sports Solomon Dalung at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The Super Eagles are set to depart Abuja for London today.