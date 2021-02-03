



President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 32nd virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Physically present at the meeting are Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Maj. Gen. Babagana Mongunu (retd) as well as seven ministers.

The ministers include Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, and Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.





Others are Ministers of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, Education, Adamu Adamu, Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, and other ministers, however, participated online in the weekly council meeting from their various offices in Abuja.

The Council meeting observed a minute silence in honour of two former ministers (Alhaji Alfa Wali and Prince Tony Momoh) who died recently.

Wali, a prominent Kano State indigene and former Minister of Agriculture, died on Monday, January 25th, 2021. Also, Prince Momoh – a veteran journalist and politician who was Nigerian Minister of Information and Culture during the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida, died February 1st at the age of 82.