President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Super Eagles on their 2-0 victory over Iceland at the World Cup and has backed them to qualify from a difficult World Cup first round group.

In a statement signed by spokesman Femi Adesina, the President expressed delight at the confidence, discipline, team work and indomitable spirit displayed by the young players.

President Buhari urged the Eagles not to limit themselves but sustain the current winning momentum by going all out against their last group opponents Argentina on Tuesday.

“I am confident that if our players believe in themselves, they can qualify out of their difficult group and even go very far in the tournament,” President Buhari was quoted as saying.

“With determination, nothing is impossible.”

The President therefore urged all Nigerians to continue to rally round the Eagles with their prayers and support.