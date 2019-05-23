<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on their election victory.

As Nigeria’s largest trade partner, President Buhari appreciated the mutually beneficial Nigeria-India relationship.

In a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and publicity, Femi Adesina, the President also looked forward to expanding existing cooperation on energy, infrastructure, agriculture, manufacturing and health.

The President recalled that under Prime Minister Modi, India hosted the successful India-Africa Forum in October 2015 and Nigeria proudly recognized India as a strategic development partner on the continent.

The Nigerian leader wished the Indian Prime Minister a successful new term in office that ushers in more prosperity, progress and stability to the people of the world’s largest democracy.