Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed strongly disagrees with the Confederation of African Football (Caf) over the decision to have the second leg of the Caf Champions League final replayed.

The Esperance players have been ordered to return their medals and trophy with the second-leg against Wydad Casablanca to be replayed at a neutral venue on a yet to be announced date.

The rearranged fixture is expected to be held after the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) which starts on June 21 and ends on July 19 in Egypt.

Chahed, appalled by the decision, took to Twitter to air his grievances.

“After the Caf farce: salutation to our army and police, who have been a good example for all the world, and whoever is talking about this should take responsibility for it,” he wrote.

“Salutation to ES Tunis fans, they were great at the last game.

“We will not give up on ES Tunis’ rights or any Tunisian foundation rights.”

The encounter between Esperance and Wydad Casablanca was stopped in the 58th minute after Walid El Karti’s header was ruled out for offside, although replays showed the player had a right to be aggrieved.

Gambian referee Bakary Gassama didn’t consult VAR to review the decision, which infuriated Faouzi Benzarti’s side.

It was later revealed that the technology wasn’t operational, which led to the Moroccans refusing to return to the pitch to restart the game.

After an interruption that lasted about 95 minutes, Gassama awarded the game to the Tunisian side who won 2-1 on aggregate (given the first leg ended 1-1). On Wednesday Caf changed their mind on that decision.

The reverse fixture will take place following the Afcon, with the score now back to 1-1 on aggregate after the first-leg draw in Morocco.