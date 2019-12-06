<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will face Everton legend Duncan Ferguson from across the opposition dugout at Goodison Park this weekend.

The Scot, who had been working as a coach for the Toffees, will lead out the team to take on the Blues in their Premier League clash after the sacking of Marco Silva.

A statement released by the Merseyside club read: “Everton football club can confirm that manager Marco Silva has left the club.

“Duncan Ferguson has taken temporary charge of the first team and will manage the side for the game against Chelsea on Saturday.”

Everton signed Ferguson from Rangers in 1994 after an initial loan spell.

His playing career would take in two stints at Goodison Park with the striker returning in 2000 to see out his last six seasons as a footballer after leaving for Newcastle United in 1998.

In 423 games across all competitions in England and Scotland he scored 126 goals and won the FA Cup with Everton in 1995.

Ex-Everton manager David Moyes has been named as a potential successor to Silva, with both Mauricio Pochettino and Unai Emery named by the bookies as candidates following their dismissals by Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, respectively.