The Premier League have revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Player of the Month award for September.

He beat out competition from João Cancelo, Antonio Rüdiger, Ismaila Sarr, Allan Saint-Maximin and Mohamed Salah.

He netted three goals last month, two coming on his debut against Newcastle before scoring again against West Ham.

The winners of the Manager of the Month and Goal of the Month will follow.