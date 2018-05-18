Carlos Carvalhal and Paul Lambert’s departures from their clubs on Friday mean there have now been a Premier League-record 15 managerial changes this season.

Swansea announced they would not renew Carvalhal’s expiring contract and Stoke, also relegated, quickly followed suit by parting company with Lambert.

The pair followed Sam Allardyce (Everton) and David Moyes (West Ham) in leaving their roles in the week between the end of the league season and Saturday’s FA Cup final.

Add in 10 changes during the league season and Arsene Wenger’s pre-announced departure from Arsenal after their final game against Huddersfield, and this season has now surpassed the previous record of 13 changes.

Defining a season as the period from August 1 one year to May 31 the next, the previous mark was set in 2013/14 after a similar end-of-season flurry

A list of Premier League managers who have left their jobs in the 2017/18 season:

Frank De Boer (Crystal Palace) — Sacked on September 11, 2017

Craig Shakespeare (Leicester) — Sacked on October 17, 2017

Ronald Koeman (Everton) — Sacked on October 23, 2017

Slaven Bilic (West Ham) — Sacked on November 6, 2017

Tony Pulis (West Brom) — Sacked on November 20, 2017

Paul Clement (Swansea) — Sacked on December 20, 2017

Mark Hughes (Stoke) — Sacked on January 6, 2018

Marco Silva (Watford) — Sacked on January 21, 2018

Mauricio Pellegrino (Southampton) — Sacked on March 12, 2018

Alan Pardew (West Brom) — Sacked on April 2, 2018

Sam Allardyce (Everton) — Sacked on May 16, 2018

David Moyes (West Ham) — Left on May 16, 2018

Carlos Carvalhal (Swansea) – Left on May 18, 2018

Paul Lambert (Stoke) – Left on May 18, 2018

Arsene Wenger (Arsenal) — Left at end of the season