Ben Godfrey is one of the young stars doing their best for Norwich City this season.

Daniel Farke’s team lie in the relegation zone but have put in some quality performances. The 21-year-old centre-back has featured in all of the Canaries’ games this season and has been linked with Tottenham.

However, the English defender will not come on the cheap with the Canaries’ valuing him at £50m, according to The Athletic.

Arsenal are also keen on the rising star but Tottenham have another Norwich defender on their minds too.

Max Aarons, one of Norwich’s full-backs, is also being linked with Jose Mourinho’s team.

There is interest from foreign clubs too with Borussia Dortmund and Lyon keen on Godfrey, according to the report.

Norwich are open to selling him but they are only willing to let him leave for £50m.

We could do with another centre-back coming in as two of our stars are free agents in the summer.

Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen are in the final year of their deals, and it will be interesting to see what happens with the pair.

Godfrey has looked decent for Norwich, but stepping up for a bigger club will be a real challenge for the youngster.

We have kept just one clean sheet under Mourinho, and that came in our last game.