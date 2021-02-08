



Top referee, Mike Dean, has reportedly received threats against his life following the 0-0 draw between Fulham and West Ham this weekend.

Dean had, also, reportedly demanded to be excused from any Premier League match next weekend.

He had come under scathing criticism for issuing a red card to Hammers star, Tomas Soucek, in the game at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The Czech midfielder had made contact with Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic with his elbow, and after it was flagged by VAR, Dean consulted the pitch-side monitor before giving Soucek the marching orders.





The incident appeared accidental, however, and West Ham Manager, David Moyes, reacted furiously after the game.

“I’m embarrassed for whoever has done VAR and I’m a bit embarrassed for Mike Dean – the level of referee he is – to make that decision. It has come down to a poor refereeing decision and a poor VAR Stockley Park decision and we can’t do much about it,” Moyes said.