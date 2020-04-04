<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





There is apparently a stand-off between some Premier League players and their respective clubs regarding the handling of the wage cuts during the current coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier on Friday, the Premier League clubs held a video conference meeting where it was made public that the teams will seek to persuade their respective players to take 30 per cent pay-cuts on their salaries.

However, according to The Athletic, the clubs have only proposed a 10 per cent pay cut and the remaining 20 per cent of the wages would be withheld until the beginning of the 2020/21 campaign.

Some high-profile players don’t appear to be in agreement with the same, considering the likes of Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich have taken advantage of the government scheme to put hundreds of their non-playing staff on furlough leave.





In this case, the club’s employers would directly benefit from the salary deductions while the non-playing staff will be compensated up to 80 per cent of their salaries (£2,500 maximum limit) from the public purse.

As such, the players have made a different proposal of a ‘wage-deferral scheme’ whereby they are prepared to take pay-cuts up to 25 per cent for the time being with the assurance that all non-playing staff will be paid by their own clubs.

All professional football in England has been suspended until April 30 but the Premier League acknowledged on Friday that there may not be any competitive action in May and the campaign will only resume when it is ‘safe and appropriate to do so’.