The Premier League are to launch a Hall of Fame next month.

An announcement on Thursday confirmed that two players will be the first inductees.

“Membership of the Premier League Hall of Fame will be the highest individual honour awarded to players by the League,” said a statement on the Premier League website.

“The first two inductees to have their careers commemorated in the Premier League Hall of Fame will be revealed on Thursday 19 March.”





At the same time, a shortlist will be revealed, allowing fans to vote for fellow 2020 inductees.

Only retired players will be selected. On top of that, players will only be considered based on their Premier League careers, meaning accolades won abroad, continental competitions, or in the old First Division won’t be taken into account.