



Club Brugge manager Philippe Clement hopes Emmanuel Dennis will get the chance to play for a Premier League club.

Dennis is expected to leave the Belgian Pro League champions this summer after another impressive campaign.

The 22-year-old has been linked with Premier League clubs Arsenal, Sheffield United and Newcastle United.

Clement states that the English game suits the Nigeria international and backed him to make huge impact in the Premier League.





“There is no lack of interest in Dennis, although there does not currently seem to be a concrete offer that meets the club’s expectations,” Clement told Het Laaste Nieuws.

“The Premier League is where there is a lot of room for the fast attackers, is an ideal destination (for Dennis).

“So, we have to wait and see if one of the English clubs will soon put an acceptable offer on the table.”

Dennis joined Brugge from Ukrainian Premier League club Zorya Luhansk in May 2017 for a fee of €1.2m.