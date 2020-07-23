



English Premier League newcomers, Leeds United are in a desperate bid to sign Eberechi Eze from the Queen Park Rangers.

The newly-promoted team celebrated their Championship title in midweek, securing a place in the Premier League.

Now coach Marcelo Bielsa will set his sights on making the necessary transfer moves to compete in the top flight.





According to The Sun of UK, Eze is the man Bielsa wants to add creativity to the team.

The England under-21 star is an attacking midfielder who is wanted by the likes of Tottenham, West Ham United and Crystal Palace.

But Leeds are willing to bid higher to secure the player, who had 13 goals and eight assists this term.