Premier League managers will be able to used handheld devices to watch replays and receive data this season.

The rule was adopted by footballs’ lawmaking body IFAB in March and instituted at the World Cup this summer, and now the Premier League, Football Association, English Football League and Scottish Football Association have updated their rules as well.

But while managers will be able to use approved devices, any improper use or unauthorised devices will still result in their dismissal from the touchline.

Multiple reports in England said the EFL expressed “zero tolerance” should any manager attempt to show a replay on a device to a match official.

The EFL’s code of conduct says the rules will be breached if managers use “external communication” to discuss incidents with match officials or use devices for anything other than tactics or player welfare or tactical purposes.