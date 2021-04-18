



The Premier League have confirmed the launch of their Hall of Fame.

English football’s top flight was due to announce two initial inductees in 2020 but that was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But now the Premier League has officially announced that on Monday, April 19 two former players will become the first to be inducteed.

A statement read: “The Premier League has confirmed it will launch its official Hall of Fame on Monday 19 April.





The Premier League Hall of Fame will recognise and celebrate the exceptional skill and talent of players who have graced the competition since its inception in 1992.

“Entry to the Hall of Fame will be the highest individual honour awarded to players by the League.

“The Hall of Fame’s original launch date was postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It will be launched tomorrow and will reveal two inaugural inductees, who will star in a special television programme.”