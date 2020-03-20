<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Premier League would reportedly be ‘forced to pay £762m’ should the 2019/20 season fail to be completed.

All English football has been postponed until April 30 at the earliest, following government guidelines in relation to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Athletic, this eye-watering sum would be based on a breach in contract terms agreed for domestic and international rights.

This information was relayed to the 20 Premier League clubs during a meeting in London on Thursday morning.





And after lengthy discussions, the Football Association (FA) agreed to extend the season end date indefinitely – which is usually fixed at June 1 – to finish the campaign.

The top-flight sides have just received their full financial allocation for the season and are willing to play games behind closed doors to ensure that fixtures are fulfilled – allowing them to keep their broadcast revenue.

It remains to be seen whether fixtures will be played after April 30.