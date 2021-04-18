



The Premier League have moved to condemn reports of a breakaway European Super League following widespread reports on Sunday.

It has been claimed by numerous sources that a European Super League will be announced on Sunday evening, with the Premier League’s ‘big six’ – Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs – joining a further six sides from Spain and Italy, although no sides from Germany or France are said to be involved.

Sky News have reported that a staggering $6 billion has been committed to the project by American bank JP Morgan, and before any official announcement is made, the Premier League have moved swiftly to condemn the plans, saying it will ‘undermine the appeal of the whole game’.

“The Premier League condemns any proposal that attacks the principles of open competition and sporting merit which are at the heart of the domestic and European football pyramid.





“Fans of any club in England and across Europe can currently dream that their team may climb to the top and play against the best. We believe that the concept of a European Super League would destroy this dream.

“The Premier League is proud to run a competitive and compelling football competition that has made it the most widely watched league in the world. Our success has enabled us to make an unrivalled financial contribution to the domestic football pyramid.

“A European Super League will undermine the appeal of the whole game, and have a deeply damaging impact on the immediate and future prospects of the Premier League and its member clubs, and all those in football who rely on our funding and solidarity to prosper.

“We will work with fans, The FA, EFL, PFA and LMA, as well as other stakeholders, at home and abroad, to defend the integrity and future prospects of English football in the best interests of the game.”