The issue of finishing the Premier League season by June 30 to avoid contract and sponsorship disputes was not raised when top-flight clubs met yesterday.

Clubs looked at various models for a resumption of action, all with dates attached.

The dates are purely hypothetical until such time as Government advice changes, with the country currently in lockdown until May 7 at the earliest to limit the spread of coronavirus.

It had been reported that numerous clubs were concerned that finishing after the end of June could cause problems, with standard player contracts expiring on June 30.





But it is understood this issue was not raised, and it is thought the biggest financial consideration for clubs remains getting the 2019-20 season completed, rather than any costs attached to legal disputes over contracts.

Discussions on a collective approach to tackling the issue of player contracts is believed to be a work in progress, with world governing body FIFA having proposed that contracts be extended until such time as the season in any given country actually does end.

There is a general acceptance among Premier League clubs that matches will have to be played behind closed doors if the competition is able to resume because of the restrictions around mass gatherings, but there is no guarantee at this stage that all matches will be available to view from home.