Premier League clubs interested in ex-Golden Eaglets star

Premier League clubs are queuing up for former Golden Eaglets star Akinkunmi Amoo who currently play for Swedish side Hammarby, The Sun.

Amoo, 19, is having an impressive campaign in the Scandinavian top flight which has seen a host of teams keen to sign him.

But his chances of a work permit are slim just now as he has yet to play for Nigeria at full international level.

And that may count against him as he bids to move to England in the next window in January.

Amoo scored nine goals and assisted five in his 29 league appearances in the 2021 season.

He also chipped in with four goals in seven appearances as Hammarby won the Swedish Cup.

The versatile youngster usually starts on the right wing for Milos Milojevic’s side.

However, he has also been deployed centrally in midfield, as a No10 and even up front, too.

In 2019, Amoo featured for Nigeria at both the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup.

In total he has ten U-17 caps with one goal.