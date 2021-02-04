



Austrian star, David Alaba is still waiting on the possible move to either Chelsea or Manchester United before making his final decision on his future.

Bayern Munich defender is yet to sign a pre-contract with Real Madrid.

The Austrian was reported to have agreed on a deal with Real by several European sources.

However, several sources like Sport Bild – via the express – claimed Alaba is waiting to see the end result of the Premier League clubs’ interest in his career.





Chelsea and Manchester United may wish to sign him in the summer on a free transfer as well.

The 28-year-old is leaving Bayern after rejecting several contract offers, as he is holding out for a much higher salary.

Barcelona may also be involved in the race to sign Alaba, depending on how their presidential elections in March pan out.