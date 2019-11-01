<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Out-of-favour Super Eagles and Leicester forward Kelechi Iheanacho is enjoying support from the Foxes technical crew despite struggling for game time at the King Power Stadium.

Iheanacho has not featured for Premier League action this term, but was among the goalscorers on the night as Brendan Rodgers’ side beat Burton Albion 3-1 in the League Cup.

At the last count, the Nigerian international has made just two EFL appearances, but will be looking forward to making the Foxes squad to battle Crystal Palace in a Premier League clash at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the match, Leicester City’s assistant coach Chris Davies stressed that the 23-year old Iheneacho has been working hard in training and will definitely get his chance to play.

“He (Iheanacho) trains well every day, He’s scoring goals in training, he’s playing well and is focused.

“He’s trying to develop his game as much as he can through the training, having less game-time. He’s been a pleasure to work with.

“All he can do is come in and be ready. Through his training and through his focus, he’s come in and got a goal.

“That’s a credit to his mentality. I was really pleased with his performance.

“Towards the end he was fatigued because he’s not played a lot and has not started a game for a long time. It was great for Kels to get a goal,” Davis added.

Iheanacho has netted 11 times for Leicester City in 64 games since arriving from Premier League champions Manchester City.