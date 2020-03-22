Premier League chiefs are now working towards restarting the season on June 1.
The remainder of the campaign would be completed within a six week period.
The current season was postponed until at least April 30 following a meeting of all Premier League clubs last week after the rapid spread of the coronavirus around the UK and the world.
The Premier League are formulating a plan whereby fixtures are played within a short period of time to allow for the 2020-21 campaign to begin on August 8 as scheduled, according to reports.
A number of discussions have taken place between Premier League clubs since top-flight football was stopped ahead of the weekend of March 14-16.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]