



Premier League chief Richard Masters is ready to introduce a law to end any thought of a future breakaway.

The ‘Big Six’ clubs – Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham – withdrew from the breakaway European competition on Tuesday after a severe backlash from supporters.





The Sun says Premier League chief executive Richard Masters is now planning on enacting the new rule which will effectively make it illegal for clubs to sign up again.

The rebel clubs are under pressure to reaffirm their commitment to a collective bargaining approach, particularly around broadcast deals and equitable revenue sharing.

They may be asked to sign legally binding undertakings that they will not seek to enter unauthorised competitions in future.