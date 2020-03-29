<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Premier League are set to restart the season behind closed doors and finish it over a period of four to six weeks.

The football league are set to follow the same time frame as they bid to conclude the campaign once it resumes after also discussing measures with the FA.

Games will be played behind closed doors as a precaution with the coronavirus pandemic claiming thousands of lives worldwide.

Authorities are determined to finish the season according to football.london amid fears over the financial ramifications.

A lack of matchday revenue is likely to hit teams in the third and fourth tiers of English football more than any other.

Fixtures are currently postponed until April 30 at the earliest with the majority of Premier League sides still having nine games to play.





Governing bodies have said that “difficult decisions will have to be taken” as they bid to conclude the current season.

It also said that they “have agreed to work together to arrive at shared solutions”.

The current UK lockdown period is due to end on April 13 which will allow clubs and players to begin training again.

It is understood that a conference call involving the various governing bodies helped them to reach a solution, although it could still be altered should the situation change in the UK.

Liverpool currently lead the Premier League by 25 points and are destined to be named champions, although they have been forced to wait.

A host of teams are trying to ensure they retain top flight status at the opposite end of the table.

In the Championship Leeds and West Brom are favourites to be promoted to the Premier League, but the second tier still has nine games to play.