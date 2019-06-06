<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Real Madrid attacker Predrag Mijatovic has slammed Real Madrid summer buy Luka Jovic after he claimed he is not convinced about the Serbian forward.

Mijatovic is of the opinion that Real Madrid is yet to sign a starter that can come in and walk into the first team.

“We’re signing substitutes,” he said to El Larguero.

“I’m not convinced [Zinedine] Zidane knows Jovic very well.

“He [Zidane] has a lot of work to do.”

But Mijatovic isn’t critical of Jovic himself, and he is backing the Serbian to do well.

“I know Jovic very well, he’s a goalscorer,” he said.

“He’s young and we’ll have to give him a little time to adapt, but he’s a player who can be very useful.”You can’t demand 20 goals from him in his first season.”

Ferland Mendy should follow soon, while Eden Hazard will be the summer’s big-money move, but Mijatovic isn’t convinced.