Former Super Falcons captain Precious Dede has team up with Thomas Denerby as India Goalkeeper trainer of the India U-17 Women’s team.

Dede and Dennerby enjoyed smooth relationship during their time together with the Super Falcons and the pair are now looking to continue their working relationship in faraway India.

Dede who won two African Women’s cup of nations with Nigeria was drafted into the set up as a replacement Shaikh Mohammed Qadeer ahead of the 2020 FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup.

Dede was said to have signed a one year deal with the All Indian Football Federarion (AIFF).

Dennerby also signed with the Indian Federation after ending his contract with the Nigerian football governing body NFF few months back.

Dennerby and Dede will lead India to the 2020 FIFA Women U-17 World Cup, which is the first time that India will be hosting a FIFA Women’s Football tournament.

The competition will be held between the 2nd and 21st of November 2020 across four centres.