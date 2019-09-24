<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former skipper of the Super Falcons, Precious Dede, has stated that the recent leadership change in the Super Falcons coaching crew will not cause a distraction for the Nigeria women national team players.

The former goalkeeper in a chat said ”this is not the first or the second the coach will’ve changed, I don’t think it will affect them, it has never affected the team before. The girls I have known are always focused, even when fighting for money they don’t allow it become a problem or affect their game”.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Precious Dede acknowledged that the Falcons performance have dropped lately compared to her set of Falcons player, however, does not think the coach is fully responsible.

On the issue of who can get the best out of the team, the former Delta queens and Arna-Bjørnar player said ”a foreign coach or indigenous coach any is good for us as long as he is a professional.“