Former Super Falcons goalkeeper Precious Dede has faulted the agitation for equal pay for the Super Eagles and Super Falcons players.

Former Falcons’ captain, Desire Oparanozie, had in July renewed the call for equal pay between the men and women footballers, which reportedly led to her exclusion from the team.

Dede said there was a need for the Nigeria Football Federation to upgrade the payment of the Falcons, but added that it shouldn’t be in the same range with that of the men’s.

When asked about her take on the agitation for equal pay, Dede told newsmen, “I don’t think it is possible for the women players to be paid the same thing with the Super Eagles.

“This is because they are guys and it is not done anywhere. But at least, they should raise the women’s team members’ pay to a reasonable amount but not equal rate with the guys.”

When asked if the Falcons’ were well-treated, Dede said, “No, they (NFF) have not been treating them well till date.”

She, however, cautioned Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala to be cautious in dealing with officials of the NFF, coaching crew and players.

Speaking on what worked for her as a captain of the women’s national team, Dede said, “Once you humble yourself, you will be able to manage so many things. Even when officials and players are saying the wrong thing, I listen to them and move on.

“I will still drop a message for her (Oshoala) on how she can be successful as a captain. She needs to be courageous and disciplined.”