Neymar’s mansion was broken into by a ‘preacher’ before the Paris Saint-Germain star played and scored in a 4-0 thrashing of Reims.

According to French newspaper L’Equipe, a man managed to scale a perimeter wall and came ‘within metres’ of the front door.

There are various reports that he was ‘clutching bibles’ and ‘spreading the word of God’.

Neymar’s security team raised the alarm and the intruder was arrested by police in the neighbouring town of Bougival.





Neymar’s property is in La Celle-Saint-Cloud, around 1.8miles from where he was detained.

The 29-year-old Brazilian lives around 15 miles from the centre of Paris.

After the disturbing incident, Neymar netted the opening goal, from the penalty spot, as PSG kept their title dreams alive.

They are one point behind leaders Lille, with one game to go.

The last game of their season is away to Brest, who themselves are fighting to avoid a relegation play-off spot.