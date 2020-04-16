<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lille president, Gerard Lopez, has admitted that while he expects Nigeria’s striker, Victor Osimhen to be at the club next season, though has confirmed that there is a possibility he could leave.

Speaking to RTL (via Foot Mercato), Lopez spoke about the player’s future and revealed that there could come a time when Osimhen decides to move on.

“Osimhen will be at Lille next season,” Lille’s president said.

“Afterwards, there are factors that I cannot control, such as the fact that a club arrives and offers a salary six or eight times higher than what we can offer.





“But I think that sometimes, it is better not to take a big salary and wait until next season.”

The Nigerian attacker is said to be valued at €35m by the French club.

In other United news, Ed Woodward has also been offered the chance to sign an Italy striker, who was on United’s radar back in summer 2017, but now for a cut-price deal.

However, it has since emerged that the striker is also being courted by Manchester United and the striker is taking career advice from current Red Devils’ loanee Odion Ighalo.