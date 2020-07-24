



Edinson Cavani’s brother and agent, Fernando, is in Lisbon holding talks with Portuguese side Benfica.

The 33-year-old striker is a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain after his contract expired on June 30.

Benfica are interested in signing Cavani and have made an offer to the player.

However, as MARCA understand, it will be difficult for Benfica to agree terms because of the forward’s financial demands.

Edinson himself is currently back in Uruguay and looking to try a new league as he nears the end of his playing career.

La Liga Santander is a league that interests him, but don’t rule out a possible switch to Portugal either.