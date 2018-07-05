Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Rolando is close to completing a move to Juventus.

He is reportedly confirmed to have reached an agreement over a four-year contract worth €30 million (£26.5m/$35m) per season.

Ronaldo has been linked with a move to Turin for some time, but according to reports the move has just stepped up a gear; a deal is in place, agreed, and Ronaldo will be playing football in in Italy next season.

After defeating Liverpool to win the third consecutive Champions league glory, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner came out to say that he was unsure about his future with Los Blancos.

“Now to enjoy, and in the next few days I will give an answer to the fans that they are on my side, it was very nice to be in Madrid,” he told reporters.

Ronaldo won his fifth Champions League title with Madrid in May.

The 33-year-old Portugal forward is Real’s all-time top scorer with 451 goals.

Since that victory over Liverpool in Kiev, Real boss Zinedine Zidane has left the club and been replaced by former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui.