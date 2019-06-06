<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Portugal will be without veteran centre-back Pepe as they aim to lift the first ever Nations League title on home soil on Sunday.

The Porto defender fractured a shoulder blade as Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick secured a 3-1 semi-final win over Switzerland on Wednesday.

Portugal will face England or the Netherlands in the final.

“The player suffered a fractured shoulder blade during the Portugal-Switzerland match,” said the Portuguese Federation on Thursday.

“The player has been ruled out for the national team.” The 36-year-old picked up the injury after falling awkwardly as he attacked a corner just after the hour mark.

Lille’s Jose Fonte replaced Pepe on the night and is expected to take his place for the final.