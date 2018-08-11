FC Porto have placed a €5m price tag on Olympique Marseille target Mikel Agu.

Agu has been deemed surplus to requirements by the FC Porto manager, Sergio Conceicao, for the new season.

French club, Olympique Marseille are keen to take the Nigeria international on a season-long loan deal, but FC Porto are holding out for an outright sale according to French website Mercato.

Marseille sees Agu as an ideal replacement for Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa who joined Fulham on a deadline-day swoop.

The Nigeria international spent last season on loan at Turkish club, Bursaspor and made 28 appearances for Bursaspor and scored twice.

The 25 year-old was dropped from Nigeria’s squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

He also played for Club Brugge in Belgium and Vitória Setúbal on loan from FC Porto.