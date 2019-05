Porto fans sent a message to goalkeeper Iker Casillas on Saturday evening. And they did so in some fashion.

The 37-year-old was hospitalised after a heart attack last week but has been given the all clear and was released from hospital on Friday.

His team-mates and fans alike sent a strong message of support as Porto faced Aves.

https://twitter.com/FCPorto/status/1125014960730456065

What an incredible show of support from the fans as the game began.

Porto won 4-0 to keep the pressure on Benfica at the top of the table.