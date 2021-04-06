



Porto coach Sergio Conceicao is eager to talk up their underdog status facing Chelsea.

They meet tomorrow night in the first-leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie.

The Portuguese side battled past Italian giants Juventus in the last 16, and have been determined to keep highlighting their underdog status in the build-up to facing Chelsea.

“Obviously we look at Chelsea and see that these weekly tests are much more competitive than ours,” said Conceicao.

“You can see that Chelsea’s games are all extremely difficult, and that’s an advantage for them.





“Anyway, when you enter the field, you don’t think that we spent 25million Euros and Chelsea 250million.

“We will not think that Evanilson was the most expensive player, at 8 million, and the most expensive player in Chelsea was (Kai) Havertz, at 80.

“On the field it’s 11 against 11, with a strategy defined according to each team’s idea of play.

“There may be one or another variant of the game to face this opponent specifically, but from there on there is nothing impossible. Everything is possible.”