



Porto boss Sergio Conceicao fears a backlash from Chelsea after their home thumping by West Brom.

Conceicao has warned his Porto players to be wary of the wounded Blues, who succumbed to a first loss under new manager Thomas Tuchel in the Premier League on Saturday.

“You know that Thiago Silva was sent off in the first half and that the game had a different course,” said Conceicao ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League quarterfinal first-leg clash.





“Chelsea until this last game had been extremely competent, they have not lost a game in the Champions League, they have the second-best defence in the Champions League and also in the English League.

“They are a competent team, and when these defeats happen it serves as a warning.

“If you want my opinion, I would prefer that they won the last game. Because these situations make the siren sound and make everyone more alert, more awake to danger, and I honestly don’t like these defeats very much.”